James Bond Movie Premiere, Jennifer Aniston On Dating: Hollywood Recap For Sept 29

'James Bond' Daniel Craig's Pink Jacket At 'No Time To Die' Premiere Leaves Fans Divided

The hotly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die is grabbing headlines as its premiere night in London witnessed a star dazzled night of A-list celebrities along with the British Royal family. The cast of the film along with the esteemed guests graced the carpet in their exquisite ensemble to celebrate the fifth and final outing of Craig as a 007 agent. While the fashionable star-studded parade was enough to turn heads, the star of the night- Daniel Craig seemed to have stolen the thunder as his pink jacket has become the talk of the town on the internet. Read More.

Cardi B Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Son With Offset; See Pic

Rapper Cardi B has always stolen the limelight with her jaw-dropping red carpet looks and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week was no exception. As per People magazine, the Grammy award winner recently made her first appearance since the birth of her second child, strutting down the event in a gorgeous Thierry Mugler ruby-coloured sequin gown. Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their son on September 4, an announcement of which was made on their social media handles. Read More.

Johnny Depp Takes A Dig At Disney, Says 'No One Can Take Jack Sparrow Away From Me'

Johnny Depp has given several widely acclaimed performances in his wide-spanning career. However, the actor is widely popular for his portrayal of Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's adventure film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor last played the character in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, post that he was abruptly removed from the franchise due to his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Read More.

Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid On Dating, Shares Ideal Type & Says She Is 'ready To Date'

Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently got candid and opened up about her dating life, where the actor said she was single at the moment and ready to date. The Friends alum, in a recent interview, shared that she is ready to be back in a relationship despite enjoying the single life. The actor was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-17. Read More.

Britney Spears' Father Says John Zabel Not Qualified For Conservatorship; Opposes Change

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears’s father has been creating hindrances in giving away the temporary conservatorship of her estate. As per Fox News, Jamie Spears has objected to a proposal by Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart about who will replace him as the temporary conservator. In a court filing on Monday, Jamie mentioned that Rosengart’s request to appoint John Zabel as his replacement should be denied. Read More.

Image: AP