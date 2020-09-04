'No Time To Die' Trailer Reveals The Biggest Spoiler Of The Film, Confirms Rumours

The international trailer of No Time To Die released recently and it has shown all one expects from a typical James Bond movie. However, it has also confirmed the biggest rumour about the film and some would say that it revealed a huge spoiler. The film will get a theatrical release on November 11.

Spoiler alert: The article from here on contains a spoiler about the upcoming James Bond film. Kindly skip reading this if you do not want to know the spoilers.

No Time to Die trailer reveals spoilers

Starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, the film has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The trailer released on September 3rd shows that Daniel Craig will retain the character of James Bond. But it is also revealed that he shall not be the ‘007’ anymore.

The trailer has confirmed that the character of 007 would be the codename of Lashana Lynch’s character in the film, called Nomi. She will hold the ‘license to kill’ in the upcoming film similar to the rumours that had been there earlier. Back in July 2019, Mail On Sunday had reported that Lynch’s character in the film was supposed to be a jaw-dropping moment for the viewers when it would have been revealed in the film.

Significance of 007

In James Bond movies, 00 or 007 is used as a codename by secret service field agents. It is issued to them so they are able to maintain their anonymity. 00 also means that the character has a licence to kill.

No Time To Die will showcase that Bond shall retire following the events that took place in Spectre. Which means that the place for 007 was vacant and fans of the film series had been speculating who would replace Bond. In the trailer, Bond talks on the phone and says, “I have met your new 00”. and Lashana Lynch enters the frame and circles around a dance floor with him.

The trailer also shows many action sequences, with bullets flying out of cars. The music score has been that of classic James Bond movies. Watch the trailer below.

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of 'No Time To Die'

