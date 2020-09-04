'No Time To Die' Trailer, 'Raised By Wolves' Trailer & Others That Dropped This Week

Some of the much-awaited movies and web series are all set to come out this year. A few of their trailers have been released this week and have amped up the anticipation among fans. Apart from the No Time to Die Trailer, viewers were also greeted with trailers of some of the most-awaited films and series like Hostages season 2, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, to name a few. Thus, here is a look at some of the trailers that released this week to much appreciation and praise from fans-

'No Time to Die' Trailer 2

No Time to Die Trailer has released this week and crossed more than a million views on Youtube in less than 24 hours. The first trailer was released a few months ago and the movie is expected to release in November. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and the cast includes Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Jeffery Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux and others. No Time to Die Trailer 2 has been very well received all over the world.

'V' Movie Trailer

Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the movie features actors such as Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas, Vennela Kishore, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tanikella Bharani and many others. The V movie trailer was launched on August 26, 2020, and has reached 22 million views in merely a week. The movie is expected to release on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime India.

'Hostages Season 2' Trailer

With a successful season 1, DisneyPlus Hotstar recently launched Hostages season 2 trailer which reached more than 2 million views in less than 24 hours. It will release on Hotstar on September 9, 2020. The cast includes Ronit Roy, Sudhir Mishra, Divya Dutta, Dalip Tahil, Shibani Dandekar, Dino Morea and others. Sachin Krishna is the director of this season.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Trailer

With more than a thousand views in a couple of hours, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Trailer released this week. The cast includes Konkana Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar in the lead along with Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the movie will release on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

'Raised By Wolves' Trailer

The first Raised by Wolves trailer was launched a few weeks ago by HBO Max and has now reached 10 million views. Another trailer was released this week which has reached more than 4 million views and still counting. The series is a sci-fi drama starring Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Winta McGrath, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and several others. The series released on September 3, 2020.

'Wakaalat From Home' trailer

The Wakaalat From Home Trailer released on September 4, 2020, and is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. The trailer reached more than 22 thousand views in a couple of hours. Actors like Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Gopal Datt, Kubbra Sait, Anuvab Pal and others will be seen in the series.

