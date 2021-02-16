James Gunn Teases Fans With Margot Robbie's Upcoming Performance In 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be Margot Robbie's third big-screen outing as Harley Quinn in August 2021. James can’t wait for his fans to see what Margot has done with the role this time around. He took to Twitter and teased his fans with her upcoming performance in this year's The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn's Tweet -

On Twitter, James was asked about which character he was most excited for viewers to experience. He answered that it was hard to choose only one of them but he couldn’t wait for people to see where Margot had done with Harley. He also mentioned that Weasel was also really "something to behold". Fans can’t wait for the film’s release and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

It's hard to choose only one, but I can't wait for people to see where Margot has gone with Harley. And Weasel is really something to behold. https://t.co/ZoLLdMWRAZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Margot and Harley is a match made in heaven — Gojou (@waahyun) February 13, 2021

I absolutely love Margot as Harley Quinn she is such a perfect casting I cannot wait to see what her role is in the movie would u ever be interested on working on another Harley Quinn project with Margot Robbie in the future? — angel (@wwemarveldcfan) February 13, 2021

She really took Harley and made it her own! Can't wait to see this!! — Ali Baker #AliForG4 (@alibakes) February 13, 2021

I was never much of a DC fan but I genuinely love Harley Quinn as a character now. — Hellcat (@Catherineamcc) February 13, 2021

Fans also asked him many more questions. One of them asked if the audience had to see the first part to understand the upcoming film. James replied saying that The Suicide Squad story stood on its own and there was no need for one to see the first part to understand what was going on next.

As I've said before, #TheSuicideSquad story stands on its own, and there is no need to see the first one to know what's going on. https://t.co/IlzUrQtK3D — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

The Suicide Squad sequel will introduce a brand-new Task Force X as they embark on a dangerous mission. The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, and more. Apart from them, The Suicide Squad will have new faces such as John Cena, Idris Elba, and Peter Capaldi.

More about Margot Robbie -

Margot Robbie portrayed the role of a former psychiatrist at an Asylum as Harley in Suicide Squad. She was ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses in 2019. Her notable films are The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, The Legend of Tarzan, and others. Margot will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

More about James Gunn -

James Gunn began his career as a screenwriter in the mid-1990s. Later, he began working as a director, starting with the horror-comedy film Slither and moved on to the superhero genre with Guardians of the Galaxy and the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

