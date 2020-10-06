Jane Fonda Shares An '80s Style Workout Clip Asking Fans To "exercise" Their Right To Vote

The United States Presidential elections will be held next month. This election is highly divisive in the US due to the controversial nature of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden. With the elections right around the corner, celebs and influencers are talking to social media, asking their fans to vote in the upcoming elections to decide the future of the United States.

82-year-old actor Jane Fonda is another celeb who recently took to Instagram to tell her fans to vote this coming November. However, she did it in her own unique way by sharing an ’80s-style workout video. Moreover, the video also featured other popular celebs, all of whom asked fans to not just exercise their bodies but to also exercise their right to vote as American citizens.

Jane Fonda shares a new workout video asking fans to 'exercise' their right to vote in the upcoming election

Above is Jane Fonda's latest post on her Instagram page. The video was a humorous take on '80s-style workout videos. Jane Fonda was not the only celeb who featured in the video. Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O'Neal, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson also shared their '80s style workout clips to make Jane Fonda's video more impactful.

All the celebs were dressed in workout spandex that was popular in the late '80s. Of course, they were not working out together due to the pandemic and were instead collaborating their workout via a Zoom call. However, workout was not the main priority of Jane Fonda's latest video.

In the video, the actor asked her fans to be laser-focused, fully committed, and strong, not for a physical workout, but for the upcoming 2020 presidential elections. Jane Fonda requested her followers to "exercise" their right to vote in the upcoming elections. In the caption for the video, Fonda also reminded her fans about the state registration deadlines. She then shared a link in her bio where people could check their registration status for the elections. Finally, Jane Fonda ended her post with #ExerciseThatVote.

