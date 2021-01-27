Jared Leto Recalls Returning Home To COVID-19 Shutdown After Meditation Retreat In March

American actor-musician, Jared Leto had appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, wherein he recalled the moment when he emerged from a meditation retreat and had realised that Coronavirus was declared a pandemic. During his interaction with Fallon on his celebrity talk show, the Academy Award-winning actor shared his reaction to what he discovered upon returning to LA after a 12-day silent meditation retreat back in early March 2020. Jared revealed that when he came out, the whole world had changed.

Jared says he wasn't aware of the COVID-19 shutdown during his meditation retreat

On Monday, i.e. January 26, 2021, Jared Leto appeared on The Tonight Show, wherein he opened up about going for a silent meditation retreat in the desert only to come back to a COVID-19 shutdown. Describing the retreat, Jared said, "The idea is that you go away, you get rid of your phone, you get rid of distractions, you get rid of everything and you just meditate." He continued, "When I went away, there were about 150 cases. Just in that short amount of time, when I came out, there was a shutdown, a state of emergency and the whole world had changed."

The Outsider actor added, "But when we were in there, they didn't tell us (about the shutdown)", revealing that participants didn't have access to television or even their mobile phones. He further revealed that he hadn't turned on his phone until returning to home in Los Angeles. Elaborating more about the same, he explained, "I drove the whole way, trying to be peaceful and zen. Keep the feeling going. I got back and I was shocked. It was like Rip Van Winkle."

After Fallon expressed, "It was like a 'Twilight Zone' episode, but in real life", Leto replied saying, "It was shocking. I had this great tool to deal with stress and things and life, but I don't think anything can prepare any of us for what we all went through in the beginning." The 49-year-old concluded saying, "It was like coming out to the zombie apocalypse."

Check out the full interview on YouTube below:

