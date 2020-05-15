Jason Bourne Star Vincent Cassel Tags Marvel & DC Superhero Projects As 'movies For Kids'

There are a number of Hollywood celebrities who are not fond of superhero films. The famous film director, Martin Scorsese had once revealed that he belongs to the group who are not fans of superhero movies. Another Hollywood celebrity has joined this team. The Jason Bourne and Westworld star, Vincent Cassel, revealed his feelings about the same. He is known for playing the antagonist in several Hollywood films. Vincent Cassel spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed his feeling about being a part of a superhero film. Read more to know what Vincent Cassel had to say.

Also Read | Marvel's Creators Want Cersei Lannister Aka Lena Headey To Play 'Lady Deadpool'

Also Read | 'Deadpool' Co-creator Says Marvel Studios Has Zero Plans For Third Installment

Jason Bourne's Vincent Cassel on doing superhero movies

While having a conversation with an entertainment portal, Vincent was questioned if he would ever consider being a part of a superhero film franchise like Marvel or DC. Hearing this, he immediately refused to do so and clarified by saying that the superhero film does not fancy him. Vincent also mentioned that he does not watch them anymore. He also mentioned that these films were a novelty at the peak of their time and now, they have turned into just another action film for kids.

He specified that he was only interested in that area when they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects. Then, it became normal. Vincent says he was a big fan of the comics when he was a kid and now, he feels that these movies are for kids, really. He said that he would consider doing a superhero film only if it had a great villain and is made by somebody who's really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn't look like a movie for kids.

Also Read | Marvel Theory Speculates Hulk Might Be The Next MCU Big Bad After 'Avengers: Endgame'

Vincent Cassel news

On the professional end, Vincent Cassel was recently seen in Disney’s action TV series, Westworld. He managed to gain a lot of attention for his applaudable role in the 3rd season of the show. The show is directed by Jonathan Nolan and has a total of 28 episodes spread out in 3 seasons. The series is a total hit and it has bagged various prestigious awards like Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Rajkummar Rao: Who Added The Superhero Cape Punch Better?

Also Read | Netflix To Produce Ali Abbas Zafar’s Upcoming Superhero Film Starring Katrina Kaif?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.