Jason Derulo Takes Up 'Wipe It Down' Challenge In Skintight Spider-Man Suit: Watch

Transition challenges on TikTok often garner a lot of popularity and one such challenge has gone viral recently. The Wipe It Down challenge features TikTok users recording themselves wiping a mirror as they use back-and-forth movements to cut away to outfit transitions. Recently, pop star Jason Derulo took the Wipe It Down challenge where he gave it an entertaining twist by suiting up in a skintight Spider-Man costume. Check it out below -

Jason Derulo's Wipe It Down challenge

Jason Derulo's Wipe It Down challenge has garnered over 8.5 million views on Twitter itself excluding millions of views from other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Jason Derulo's Wipe It Down Challenge included him wiping down the mirror as a CGI spider lands on his hand. The spider bites into Jason's skin before getting shrugged off.

Jason can then seen transitioning into Spider-Man, sporting a visibly skintight suit. Donning the Spider-Man suit, Jason shoots a web out of his wrist before dancing and flying out of the frame. Check out Jason Derulo's fun video below -

With great power comes great responsibility pic.twitter.com/zHlX4vE61J — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) May 23, 2020

Fans of Jason Derulo couldn't help themselves from having a little fun int eh comment section of the video. Be it on Instagram or Twitter, fans flooded Jason's post and turned it into a funny affair. Check out what netizens were saying on Jason Derulo's Wipe It Down challenge below -

This is a diversion to get everyone to forget this happened to Jason just weeks ago pic.twitter.com/DrKFFzmOiW — Dominick DecoccoðŸ’© (@_Lball) May 23, 2020

I told y’all this dude got Tiktok premium pro+ — Twenty iri abá»¥á» ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¬ (@_ibejih) May 23, 2020

I’m so glad Jason Derulo is having this most fun on TikTok — Queer in Quarantine (@AndAwllThatJazz) May 24, 2020

This isn't the first time Jason Derulo entertaining his fans on the internet with his funny antics. The singer has been posting content on his social media regularly where his fan base can be seen having fun along with the pop star. Recently, Jason Derulo posted a video of him eating corn off a drill which knocked out his front teeth.

The video starts by Jason Derulo asking his viewers if they have seen anyone eat corn off of a drilling machine. He also expressed in the video that he wanted to try the life hack for a very long time. The singer bites into the corn as the drill goes off and eventually knocks his front teeth out as the drill gets faster. Fans were quick to comment that he shouldn't have done the life hack which cost him his teeth. Check out Jason Derulo's video below -

