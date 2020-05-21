Jason Derulo Accidentally Loses His Front Teeth As He Performs The Viral '#CornChallenge'

Talk Dirty singer Jason Derulo suffered a major accident while performing a TikTok challenge. Derulo broke his front teeth while performing this challenge. The comment section on this video seemed to be completely divided on this failed challenge. Some people found it hilarious while some sympathised with Derulo.

Jason Derulo loses his teeth during TikTok challenge

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in many countries. People are relying heavily on social media and OTT platforms to entertain themselves. The heavy reliance on social media has led to the emergence of several online challenges.

The short video app TikTok is playing is a huge role in this wave of challenges. Many celebrities are also participating in these challenges and nailing them in the first attempt. But that was not the case when Jason Derulo took up a viral TikTok challenge.

The Wiggle singer recently posted a video of himself performing the #cornchallenge. In this challenge, one has to insert corn in a drill and then eat it while the drill is rotating. Many people online successfully performed this challenge, but singer Jason Derulo chipped his front teeth while performing it.

It was all okay when the drill was rotating slowly but things took a turn for the worst when Jason increased the speed of the drill. Watch Jason Derulo’s Instagram post about his failed TikTok Challenge here.

Jason Derulo’s Instagram caption stated, “Don’t try this”. Derulo’s experience does stand as a warning for many others who are planning to take up the challenge. Apart from standing as a warning for many people planning to take up the challenge, Jason Derulo’s Instagram post has left his followers divided. Some of them laughed at his failed TikTok Challenge while some simply asked, “Why?”.

One follower wrote, “Why do I cover my eyes while watching this for the 12th time?”. Another follower wrote, “There’s no way! You would be bleeding! I can’t handle this lmaoo”. While somebody else simply wrote, “Ouch”. Take a look at all the interesting comments on Jason Derulo’s Instagram post here.

