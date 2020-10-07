Jason Priestley Says 'sorry' To Jessica Alba About 'no Eye-contact' Rule On The Sets

Jason Priestley is speaking up on those Jessica Alba allegations about the Beverley Hills 90210 cast. Jason, in a recent radio interview, said that he was unaware of a note given to guest stars on the show. The Beverley Hills 90210 actor claimed that he went out of his way to make guests stars comfortable while appearing on their show.

Jason Priestley comments Alba’s “no eye-contact” claim

Actor Jessica Alba recently appeared on Sean Evans’ YouTube show Hot Ones. While eating some spicy and hot wings, Jessica Alba talked about her early acting gigs. While talking about her guest appearance on Beverley Hills 90210, Jessica revealed that she was told to not make any “eye-contact” with the show’s main cast. Alba added that had she failed to follow the rule, she would have been “thrown off the set”.

This shocking claim by Jessica Alba spread quickly on social media. Beverley Hills 90210 actor Jason Priestley recently addressed Jessica’s claims in a recent radio interview with KISS 92.5. In this interview, Jason said that he is not aware of who told Jessica to “not look” at the main cast.

Priestley was further asked if he thinks somebody from the show’s crew might have made the rule. Jason Priestley did not deny the possibility of it and added that if he had a scene with her he would have made sure to not make her feel different.

Jason Priestley further revealed that he always went “out of [his] way” to make sure that guest actors feel “incredibly welcomed”. He added that he wanted the actors to know that everyone wants them to “succeed”. While finally concluding the discussion about Jessica Alba’s claims, Jason Priestley said that he is “sorry” that she had a bad experience on their set.

Apart from Jason Priestley, his Beverley Hills 90210 co-stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth spoke about Jessica’s claims on their 90210MG podcast. Both Tori and Jennie revealed that they were not aware of any such rule and joked about how “a cool memo” was passed around without their knowledge. During the discussion, Garth added that she remembers Jessica Alba as a “super-talented” actor and it is no surprise that “she’s gone on to be successful”.

