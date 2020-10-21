On Jeff Goldblum's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz & Find Out If You Are A True Fan

October 22 marks actor Jeff Goldblum's birthday. The actor-musician churned out some blockbuster films including Jurassic Park (1993), Independence Day (1996), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Independence Day: Resurgence (2016). As wishes are pouring in for the star, take the following Jeff Goldblum's trivia quiz to prove you are a true fan.
Jeff Goldblum's quiz
Q.1 Jeff Goldblum's movies: Jeff Goldblum made his acting debut in 1974, can you guess the film's name?
- Death Wish
- California Split
- Nashville
- Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Q.2 Jeff Goldblum has an unusual talent of wiggling his ears one at a time. He demonstrated this talent on a television show in 1993. Guess the show.
- Tonight's Show with Jimmy Kimmel
- Rush Limbaugh TV Show
- Late Night with Conan O'Brien
- None of the above
Q.3 Jeff Goldblum's birthday is celebrated on October 22. The star was born in the year 1952, do you know where he was born?
- Philadelphia
- Erie
- West Chester
- Pennsylvania
Q.4 Jeff Goldblum was a jury member of THIS film festival in 1999. Guess the event's name.
- Venice International Film Festival
- Cannes Film Festival
- Berlin International Film Festival
- Taormina Film Fest
Q.5 In which year did Jeff Goldblum make his television debut?
- 1973
- 1974
- 1975
- 1976
Q.6 Jeff Goldblum is also a part of a music band 'The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra'. What did he play in the band?
- Piano
- Guitar
- Drums
- Clarinet
Q.7 How tall is Jeff Goldblum?
- 6.1ft
- 6.2ft
- 6.3ft
- 6.4ft
Q.8 Who is Jeff Goldblum currently married to?
- Patricia Gaul
- Emilie Livingston
- Geena Davis
- None of the above
Q.9 Jeff Goldblum's trivia: At what age did Jeff Goldblum have his second child?
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
Q.10 Jeff Goldblum's movies: Jeff is part of an upcoming animated film, guess the film's name.
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Soul
- The Croods: A New Age
- Bob's Burgers: The Movie
Answers to Jeff Goldblum's quiz
- Q.1 - 1
- Q.2 - 3
- Q.3 - 4
- Q.4 - 2
- Q.5 - 3
- Q.6 - 1
- Q.7 - 4
- Q.8 - 2
- Q.9 - 3
- Q.10 - 1
