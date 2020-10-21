On Jeff Goldblum's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz & Find Out If You Are A True Fan

October 22 marks actor Jeff Goldblum's birthday. The actor-musician churned out some blockbuster films including Jurassic Park (1993), Independence Day (1996), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Independence Day: Resurgence (2016). As wishes are pouring in for the star, take the following Jeff Goldblum's trivia quiz to prove you are a true fan.

Jeff Goldblum's quiz

Q.1 Jeff Goldblum's movies: Jeff Goldblum made his acting debut in 1974, can you guess the film's name?

Death Wish California Split Nashville Next Stop, Greenwich Village

Q.2 Jeff Goldblum has an unusual talent of wiggling his ears one at a time. He demonstrated this talent on a television show in 1993. Guess the show.

Tonight's Show with Jimmy Kimmel Rush Limbaugh TV Show Late Night with Conan O'Brien None of the above

Q.3 Jeff Goldblum's birthday is celebrated on October 22. The star was born in the year 1952, do you know where he was born?

Philadelphia Erie West Chester Pennsylvania

Q.4 Jeff Goldblum was a jury member of THIS film festival in 1999. Guess the event's name.

Venice International Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Berlin International Film Festival Taormina Film Fest

Q.5 In which year did Jeff Goldblum make his television debut?

1973 1974 1975 1976

Q.6 Jeff Goldblum is also a part of a music band 'The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra'. What did he play in the band?

Piano Guitar Drums Clarinet

Q.7 How tall is Jeff Goldblum?

6.1ft 6.2ft 6.3ft 6.4ft

Q.8 Who is Jeff Goldblum currently married to?

Patricia Gaul Emilie Livingston Geena Davis None of the above

Q.9 Jeff Goldblum's trivia: At what age did Jeff Goldblum have his second child?

62 63 64 65

Q.10 Jeff Goldblum's movies: Jeff is part of an upcoming animated film, guess the film's name.

The Boss Baby: Family Business Soul The Croods: A New Age Bob's Burgers: The Movie

Answers to Jeff Goldblum's quiz

Q.1 - 1

Q.2 - 3

Q.3 - 4

Q.4 - 2

Q.5 - 3

Q.6 - 1

Q.7 - 4

Q.8 - 2

Q.9 - 3

Q.10 - 1

