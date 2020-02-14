Jennifer Aniston's Hilarious Moments As Rachel In 'FRIENDS' Season 9

Jennifer Aniston was a part of an internationally popular TV series Friends. The actor played the role of Rachel Green in the series and is Jennifer's most beloved characters. The show went on for 10 seasons. Rachel's character had some great moments in its penultimate season.

Here are some great Rachel Green moments from Season 9

The One Where Emma Cries

Rachel gives birth to a baby girl named Emma at the end of the 8th season. Ross and Rachel both bring back Emma from the hospital as Rachel is freaking out that she does not know a lot about being a mother. At one point, when Emma is asleep, Rachel wakes her up because she wanted to play with her. Emma then does not stop crying no matter how much Rachel tries to get her to stop. After getting frustrated for a long time, Emma finally quiets down in the arms of Monica. Rachel then asks Monica to stay with her forever.

The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work

Rachel was on maternity leave from her company Ralph Lauren. She pays a visit to her office to see how things are working but realises that a temporary was hired in her place. This makes her insecure and she immediately asks to come back the next day. She tries to prove to Gavin Mitchell, played by Dermot Mulroney, that she is still up-to-date with work. She hilariously sets her chair on the lowest height and pretends that its what she wants while not knowing how to get it back up.

The One with the Blind Dates

Phoebe and Joey, on the quest on making Rachel and Ross realise that they are perfect for each other, set them up with the worst dates. Phoebe sets Rachel up with a boring date who keeps crying about how sad he is and is also a drug addict. Rachel's frustration as she sits with Steve, her date, is hilarious and a moment to remember.

