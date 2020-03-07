Jennifer Aniston's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Cake', Take A Look

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Claire Bennett in the film Cake which released in the year 2014. The drama film was directed by Daniel Barnz and written by Patrick Tobin. The movie is about Claire who is wracked with physical pain and has a complicated obsession with a woman. The film received mixed reviews but Jennifer Aniston's acting was appreciated by the audience. Take a look at some of her best moments from the film.

Jennifer Aniston's best scenes

This is the scene from the movie where Claire goes to the medical store to get a list of medicines for herself. She finds all the medicines on the internet and gives the list to the pharmacist. The pharmacist also asks her for a prescription. When Claire denies having the prescription, pharmacist provides her with a solution for it. Take a look at the scene.

In this scene, Claire (Jennifer Aniston) tells the swimming instructor to help her get rid of her chronic pain. The swimming instructor is happy to see Claire back and understands her situation. This is one of those scenes where Claire tries to find a solution to her chronic pain. Take a look at the scene.

In this scene, Claire expresses concern for Roy (Sam Worthington) and takes a cab to stay at Roy Collins' house for the night. Claire also tells Roy that she did not have his phone number that is why she could not inform him before taking the cab. Take a look at the scene from the movie.

Silvana (Adriana Barraza) is a devoted housekeeper at Claire's house. In this scene, Claire informs Salvana about her habit to let anyone come inside the house which Claire does not like. Silvana also tells Claire that she has invited somebody for lunch. Claire gets annoyed with Silvana's decision but tries to be patient with her at that time.

Check out the trailer of the movie

