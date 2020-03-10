Jennifer Aniston's Most Hilarious Moments From 'The Bounty Hunter'

The Bounty Hunter, starring Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler, is loaded with hilarious moments. This 2010 action-comedy flick revolves around a bounty hunter Milo Boyd and his ex-wife Nicole Hurley who is also an investigative reporter. Boyd’s continuous attempts to retrieve Hurley will leave you in splits. The latter was arrested for assaulting an officer and she fails to go to her bond hearing following a tip on a story. Nicole Hurley tries meeting her informant Jimmy, who gets abducted by those who are linked with the story; hence, leading to a series of chase from her ex-husband and encounters with thugs and fights with Milo Boyd, only to fall in love with him all over again. We have compiled some of the best moments from the Andy Tennant-directorial.

Here is a compilation of the best moments from The Bounty Hunter

1. The fire chase

Milo Boyd successfully catches her at a race track in New Jersey. He gets her and places her in the car trunk and heads towards Manhattan. Though Nicole attempts to escape, she fails. Suddenly, Milo witnesses a cloud of smoke in his car and stops it. He becomes concerned for Nichole and rushes to open the trunk, only to get hit by her. She flees but he catches her.

2. Milo points a gun at her

Initially, he is elated to track down his ex-wife. However, his job turns more complicated than he had anticipated. Nicole refuses to go to jail as she wants to find her informant. He takes out his gun and warns to shoot her cab driver and becomes successful in getting her into the car trunk.

3. Milo and Nicole team up

The ex-couple teams up to investigate the case. Although he does not show any interest in her explanations, Nicole makes a big revelation. She says that his ex-partner Bobby might be involved with Earl, who tried to kill Nicole.

4. The racecourse chase

Milo gets an offer of $5000 if he catches Nichole and sends her to the jail. He becomes joyful and proceeds to question her mother Kitty. She reveals about her visit to the racecourse. So, he apprehends and catches her there. Hence, marking their start to a bumpy journey.

