Interesting Trivia & Facts About Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston is among the most popular TV/film actors in America. The renowned celebrity from the popular show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S needs no introduction. Jennifer Aniston, apart from her acclaimed work in TV, is also popular for having been a part of several movies.

One of her recent shows that has been receiving great attention is The Morning Show. Listed below are some of the interesting fun facts one must know about Jennifer Aniston's show, The Morning Show:

READ:Jennifer Aniston-starrer 'The Yellow Birds' Interesting Trivia You Probably Didn't Know

Interesting fun facts on Jennifer Aniston's TV show The Morning Show

READ:Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

One of the interesting facts is that many believe the show is based on the story of news anchor, Matthew Todd Lauer. However, actors like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and director/executive producer Mimi Leder have all denied any such belief. Another interesting fact is how the luxury tech brand Apple has already ordered 20 episodes of the series and they want the same to be split into two seasons.

Many might not know that Jennifer Aniston and Witherspoon's per episode salary is around USD 2 million. What is even more surprising is how this salary does not include fees for executive production as both the actors are serving as executive producers on the series.

READ:Jennifer Aniston Stresses On How It’s A “chaotic Time” And Urges Fan To Stay Safe

Another fun fact is how the Wall Street Journal found out that the average of 32 shots per episode contained Apple products and yet the producers of the show spoke of how they were not pressured by the brand to include their products. This show has been Jennifer Aniston's first time working on a mainstream television series after her hit show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

In Australia, this show will be aired with the name Morning Wars as they already have a show with the same name. The two actors in the show i.e Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have already worked together on the hit show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S as sisters and now will be seen together again in this one.

READ:Jennifer Aniston Did 'Along Came Polly' For THESE 2 Reasons, Read Other Interesting Trivia

READ:Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.