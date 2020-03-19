Jennifer Aniston's Second Animated Movie Storks' Interesting Facts And Trivia

Jennifer Aniston became a part of the animated movie Storks in the year 2016. The actor played the role of Sarah Gardner in the movie. It also stars Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammer, Ty Burrell, Anton Starkman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele. The movie looks at how storks have now stopped delivering babies and started with packages. But when a baby has to be delivered by accident, the best of the Storks take up the job.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

Here are some Storks trivia

The web address that is used in the movie 'cornerstore.com' is a real commercial website, though it is not connected in any way to the movie.

Storks is Jennifer Aniston's second animated movie. Her first one was The Iron Giant in 1999.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Stresses On How It’s A “chaotic Time” And Urges Fan To Stay Safe

Andy Samberg, who plays the role of Junior in the movie, uses his signature 'cool...cool cool cool cool cool cool'. This is also famous with his character Jake Peralta from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Ty Burell plays the character of Mr Gardener in the movie, who is a real estate agent. He is also a part of the comedy series Modern Family, where his character Phil Dunphy is also a real estate agent.

Andy Samberg was a part of five animated films before Storks. He played roles in Space Chimps, the first and the second Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and later two Hotel Transylvania movies.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Storks is the first acting debut for Jordan Peele. He later became a part of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and also gave his voice for the character of Bunny in Toy Story 4.

Many other actors were considered for the role fo Junior, played by Andy Samberg. These include Kevin Spacey, Bill Hader, and Ashton Kutcher.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Did 'Along Came Polly' For THESE 2 Reasons, Read Other Interesting Trivia

For the role of Tulip, later played by Katie Crown, actors like Anna Kendrick and Melanie Griffith were considered.

Jennifer Aniston was one of many choices for the role of Sarah Gardner. Other contenders in the race were Joan Cusack and Demi Moore.

Bryan Cranston, Peter MacNicol and Christoph Waltz were considered for the role of Henry Gardner.

Keegan-Michael Key voiced a villain for the first time in Storks. This was followed by The Lion King in 2019, where he played the role of Kamari.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Movie 'He's Just Not That Into You' Lesser Known Facts & Trivia

Source: Storks movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.