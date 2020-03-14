Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone & Other Celebs Who STILL Do Not Have Social Media Accounts

Social media has now become an integral part of the global entertainment industry. Many film posters and promotions take place via social media websites. But many celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone maintain their distance from the world of social media. Here is a list of celebs who are yet to make their social media debut.

Celebrities who are not on social media

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is considered to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor is known for her sense of humour and her fans find her extremely relatable. But Jennifer Lawrence does not prefer being a part of the social media. In an interview with a media portal back in 2014, Jennifer Lawrence said that she will never get a Twitter. She further added that if anybody ever notices her on social media it is not her.

2. Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence’s close pal and fellow actor Emma Stone is also missing from social media. The La La Land actor is also known for her sense of humour and her charming nature but her fans do not get to witness this on any of the social media sites. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s fans are waiting for these ladies to make their debut on social media and interact with them.

3. Benedict Cumberbatch

Another world-famous celebrity who is not on social media is Benedict Cumberbatch. In an interview with a media portal back in 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch said that he finds social media “very toxic”. In the interview, the Sherlock actor also said that he does not want to get involved with social media at all and he would rather focus on his work.

4. Tina Fey

Another celebrity who is not social media is comedian and writer Tina Fey. The actor and writer is known for her caustic sense of humour but never has made its debut on social media. Tina Fey’s fans are waiting for the day when the Mean Girls writer would debut on social media.

5. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is currently ruling the award season with his performance in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood. But the actor is miles away from ruling social media. Brad Pitt’s fans are desperate to see him on social media and share updates about his upcoming films and new projects.

