Kylie Jenner's ITunes Mobile App: Everything You Need To Know

Kylie Jenner is known for her immense fan following on almost all major social media, but fans would have never guessed that the popularity of the beauty mogul can translate it over to the App Store platform. Kylie Jenner has not only topped her name over the social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, but she has also competed highly against the apps.

Her official app released in the year 2015 made headlines. The beauty mogul continues to rule her and she seems to be spreading her roots in several ventures. Kylie launched one of her highly cosmetics lines Kylie Skin in the quarter half of the last year -- 2019.

All you need to know about Kylie Jenner's iTunes mobile app- Kylie Skin

Soon after the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie has planned of launching a new line, Kylie Skin as Jenner thought skincare and makeup go hand in hand. The app provides a wide range of skincare products that Kylie mentions to be cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free. She also mentions the products to be suitable for all skin types.

The app allows people to buy a variety of skincare products. From body lotions, scrubs, to whole sets of daily skincare routines, the app allows one to hunt down all the products on a single platform. Kylie Jenner also has launched an official Instagram page that helps people track down the new availabilities without any hassle. Fans have been going gaga and she has perfectly satisfied the skincare hunger of people, especially women and young girls.

Kylie Skin comes under Kylie Cosmetics. While Kylie Skin is about skincare exclusively, Kylie Cosmetics offers lip kits, eye shadows and everything related to makeup. Jenner also has launched an app on iTunes and also an official Instagram page for fans. Have a look:

