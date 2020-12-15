Will 'Spider-Man 3 See The Return Of Green Goblin And Sandman? Read For More Details Here.

Spider-Man 3 cast has reportedly found a new member in The Lighthouse actor Willem Dafoe. As per a report by MovieWeb.com, the veteran actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of his character of Norman Osbourne/Green Goblin from the very first Spider-Man film that was directed by Sam Raimi. Additionally, the same report is claiming that Sandman, who was the secondary antagonist in the third instalment of Raimi's Spider-Man film franchise, will be seen making an appearance in the upcoming sequel. Sandman was portrayed by Thomas Haden Church. However, no confirmation on the same has been given yet.

Also Read: 'Spider Man 3' Cast Will Include The Trio Of Tobey, Andrew And Alfred: Reports

Tom Holland and cast/crew members on the sets of Spider-Man 3:

It would appear as if with the rumoured re-casting of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Church as Sandman, Spider-Man 3 is perhaps aiming to be the first live-action Marvel movie that will explore the multiverse. The possibility of the existence of a multiverse in the live-action Spider-Man film was one of the primary speculations when Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his appearance as Dr. Strange in the film. As per the very same article on MovieWeb, alongside previous antagonists of Spider-Man, previous love interests will also be seen in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel as well. This means that most probably, moviegoers will be reintroduced to Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Austin and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacey from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise respectively.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx Says He Would Be Happy To Return As Electro In 'Spider-Man 3'

The existence of the multiverse was introduced as a theory in the live-action world through Jake Gyllenhaal's introduction to the same in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But, as the film progressed, it became apparent that the Multiverse Theory solely existed as a theory until that point in the MCU. The Multiverse theory was explored as a reality six months prior to Spider-Man: Far From Home in Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse.

Also Read: Marvel Studios Turns The Reality Of MCU On Its Head In "What If...?"; View Teaser Video

On the work front, apart from Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland will be seen in a slew of upcoming projects. Holland will be seen as an Army Veteran-turned-bank robber in Cherry, a film that has been directed by The Russo Brothers. Additionally, Holland will be seen in Unchartered, a film that is based on the videogame of the same name. In Unchartered, Holland will be seen as the video game's titular character, Nathan Drake. Holland will also be seen in a film titled Chaos Walking.

Holland's look from Cherry:

Also Read: Jared Leto Introduces The Japanese Trailer Of The Upcoming Superhero Film 'Morbius'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.