Jessica Simpson Reveals She Is Dyslexic; Talks About Her Memoir And Its Audiobooks

International star Jessica Simpson recently took to Instagram to make a huge announcement about herself and her memoir, Open Book. In the picture posted, she has shared a review of the Open Book audiobooks, which tags the clips as the best audiobooks of the year. Through the caption of the post, Jessica Simpson thanked the audiobooks company and also made the unexpected revelation that she is dyslexic. Her fans have come out in support of the actor in the comments section while complimenting her courage and perspective.

Jessica Simpson reveals she is dyslexic

Actor Jessica Simpson recently took to Instagram to speak about the audiobooks of her memoir. In the picture posted, she has posted a picture of the uplifting review she received for her narration and content. The review mentioned that Open Book audiobooks are the best audiobooks of the year as they are entertaining and informative at the same time. The short paragraph also calls the audiobooks the bright spot in tough times as they successfully entertain, educate, and provide a much-needed escape for the audiences.

In the caption for the post, actor Jessica Simpson has spoken about her learning disorder and how she dealt with it while making the audiobooks. She has mentioned that Open Book has been a form of therapy and she was thankful to Apple Books as they recognised and respected her story. She has called her journey soulful as she believes she turned her fears into wisdom.

In the second half of the caption, she has revealed that she is dyslexic and hence faced quite a few issues while creating these audiobooks. She stated that this was the first time she read out an audiobook with zero hesitation. Jessica Simpson further added that she did all of it for the people, the family, and for herself. Have a look at the post on Jessica Simpson’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented her memoir in which the actor goes completely candid. They have mentioned how much they enjoyed the book and appreciated her for everything she has been through. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Image courtesy: Jessica Simpson Instagram

