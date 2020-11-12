Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz That All His Fans Would Love To Take

Jimmy Kimmel, born on November 13, 1967, is a very popular American host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is best known for hosting and exclusively producing the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live that premiered on the channel ABC. Jimmy Kimmel's shows like Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show have helped him become a household name. Today, on Jimmy Kimmel's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz that will help fans know their favourite host better. Read further ahead to know more about Jimmy Kimmel's quiz.
Jimmy Kimmel's trivia
1. What is Jimmy Kimmel’s real name?
- James Christian Kimmel
- Josh Charles Kimmel
- Johnny Carl Kimmel
- Jacob Cristian Kimmel
2. Where was Jimmy Kimmel born?
- Los Angeles, California
- Brooklyn, New York
- Washington, DC
- Seattle, Washington
3. What is the names of Jimmy Kimmel’s parents?
- Joan Irmelin and Juan John Kimmel
- Joan Iris and Jasper John Kimmel
- Joan Iacono and James John Kimmel
- Joan Irene and Jayce John Kimmel
4. Jimmy Kimmel’s family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was how many years old?
- 2 years old
- 6 years old
- 9 years old
- 12 years old
5. Jimmy Kimmel’s son works at what post on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live?
- Production Assistant
- Assistant Director
- Art Director
- Cinematographer
6. When did Jimmy Kimmel start working in the radio industry?
- In school
- In high school
- In college
- After graduation
7. Despite the name of the show (Jimmy Kimmel Live), since what year has the show not aired live?
8. In what year was Jimmy Kimmel’s name in the list of The World’s 100 Most Influential People?
9. What is the name of Jimmy Kimmel’s first book?
- The Serious Goose
- The Serious Panda
- The Funny Goose
- The Funny Panda
10. Who are Jimmy Kimmel’s biggest influences in comedy?
- David Letterman
- Howard Stern
- Both of the above
- None of the above
11. What defect was Jimmy Kimmel’s second son William John was born with?
- A rare congenital heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia
- A rare congenital heart defect, anomalous coronary artery
- A rare congenital heart defect, aortic stenosis
- A rare congenital heart defect, mitral valve conditions
12. Jimmy Kimmel has been the fundraiser for which party?
- Democratic Party
- Labour Party
- Communist Party USA
- The Libertarian Party
ANSWERS
- James Christian Kimmel
- Brooklyn, New York
- Joan Iacono and James John Kimmel
- 9 years old
- Production Assistant
- In high school
- 2004
- 2018
- The Serious Goose
- Both of the above
- A rare congenital heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia
- Democratic Party
