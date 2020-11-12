Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz That All His Fans Would Love To Take

Jimmy Kimmel, born on November 13, 1967, is a very popular American host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is best known for hosting and exclusively producing the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live that premiered on the channel ABC. Jimmy Kimmel's shows like Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show have helped him become a household name. Today, on Jimmy Kimmel's birthday, here’s a trivia quiz that will help fans know their favourite host better. Read further ahead to know more about Jimmy Kimmel's quiz.

Jimmy Kimmel's trivia

1. What is Jimmy Kimmel’s real name?

James Christian Kimmel

Josh Charles Kimmel

Johnny Carl Kimmel

Jacob Cristian Kimmel

2. Where was Jimmy Kimmel born?

Los Angeles, California

Brooklyn, New York

Washington, DC

Seattle, Washington

3. What is the names of Jimmy Kimmel’s parents?

Joan Irmelin and Juan John Kimmel

Joan Iris and Jasper John Kimmel

Joan Iacono and James John Kimmel

Joan Irene and Jayce John Kimmel

4. Jimmy Kimmel’s family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he was how many years old?

2 years old

6 years old

9 years old

12 years old

5. Jimmy Kimmel’s son works at what post on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live?

Production Assistant

Assistant Director

Art Director

Cinematographer

6. When did Jimmy Kimmel start working in the radio industry?

In school

In high school

In college

After graduation

7. Despite the name of the show (Jimmy Kimmel Live), since what year has the show not aired live?

2003

2004

2005

2006

8. In what year was Jimmy Kimmel’s name in the list of The World’s 100 Most Influential People?

2006

2010

2014

2018

9. What is the name of Jimmy Kimmel’s first book?

The Serious Goose

The Serious Panda

The Funny Goose

The Funny Panda

10. Who are Jimmy Kimmel’s biggest influences in comedy?

David Letterman

Howard Stern

Both of the above

None of the above

11. What defect was Jimmy Kimmel’s second son William John was born with?

A rare congenital heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia

A rare congenital heart defect, anomalous coronary artery

A rare congenital heart defect, aortic stenosis

A rare congenital heart defect, mitral valve conditions

12. Jimmy Kimmel has been the fundraiser for which party?

Democratic Party

Labour Party

Communist Party USA

The Libertarian Party

ANSWERS

James Christian Kimmel Brooklyn, New York Joan Iacono and James John Kimmel 9 years old Production Assistant In high school 2004 2018 The Serious Goose Both of the above A rare congenital heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia Democratic Party

