Jimmy Kimmel Laughs As Megan Fox Describes The Michael Bay Episode In This Video

An old video from The Jimmy Kimmel Live! has now resurfaced on various social media platforms. In the video from 2009, actor Megan Fox can be seen recalling the time when director Michael Bay objectified her on-screen when she was just 15 years old. Surprisingly, in the video, the audience and Jimmy Kimmel himself can be seen laughing and being okay with the fact that Megan had to go through a traumatising experience at a very young age.

Jimmy Kimmel, later on in the video, can be seen making a distasteful joke to Megan Fox which suggests that everyone sexualises minors, but not everyone keeps it hidden. Check out the video below -

Megan Fox's 2009 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o



the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes



teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w ðŸ§¸ (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

The video which went viral recently on the internet showcases Jimmy Kimmel laughing while Megan Fox explained how director Michael Bay sexualised her when she was just 15 years old. The clip has garnered over 3.3 million views since then and has triggered a conversation surrounding Michael Bay's sexualisation of underage women on screen.

In the video, Megan Fox explains that she was cast in the film Bad Boys II as an extra and she was brought in wearing a stars and stripes bikini along with a red cowboy hat and six-inch tall heels. This look was later approved by Michael Bay and since Megan was 15 at the time, she could not be filmed sitting at the bar or have a drink in her hand.

Megan recalled that the solution Michael Bay came up with for the problem was to have her dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. The crowd and Jimmy Kimmel can both be seen laughing at this revelation made by Megan Fox, Kimmel also goes onto call the entire story to be 'wholesome'. Fox concludes by saying that this instance was sort of a microcosm of how Michael Bay's mind works.

To this, Jimmy Kimmel makes a distasteful joke by stating 'that's really a microcosm of how all of our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress these thoughts and pretend that they don't exist'. Suggesting that every person sexualises minors. This video has since then ignited a major conversation around Jimmy Kimmel, Micheal Bay, and how Megan Fox was sexualised ever since her career has started.

