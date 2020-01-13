The Debate
Joaquin Phoenix Wins Big At Critics' Choice Awards 2020, Calls Mother 'inspiration'

Hollywood News

Joaquin Phoenix recently bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Joker at the Critics Choice Awards, where the actor delivered a heartwarming speech.

Joaquin Phoenix

It seems like Joaquin Phoenix is currently on cloud nine, as the actor is sweeping awards and accolades at every award function for his performances as Arthur Fleck in Joker. After stealing the show in the recently held Golden Globes 2020 Awards ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix won the hearts of masses with his winning speech at the recent Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The actor also revealed his inspiration on the show. Here are the details.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda's Protest Against Climate Change At Washington DC

Joaquin Phoenix considers his mother as an inspiration

The recently held Critics Choice Awards 2020 witnessed the who’s who of the glamour and entertainment industry in presence, donning their best attires. From Laura Dern to Brad Pitt, many celebrities took home their winning trophies for their outstanding contributions to the film industry in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for the Best Actor for his performance in Joker. While delivering his winning speech, the actor revealed that his mother, Heart Phoenix is his inspiration. Expressing his gratitude towards Heart Phoenix, the actor added that his mother never gave up on him even when self-pity left him astray. The actor also thanked Heart Phoenix for motivating him to defeat odds and supporting him relentlessly.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix Turned Down These MCU And DC Comics Movies In The Past

Also Read | Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

Fans react:

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland Bows Down After Seeing 'Joker' Star Joaquin Phoenix

(Promo Image: Girish Johar Twitter)

 

 

