Joaquin Phoenix Wins Big At Critics' Choice Awards 2020, Calls Mother 'inspiration'

It seems like Joaquin Phoenix is currently on cloud nine, as the actor is sweeping awards and accolades at every award function for his performances as Arthur Fleck in Joker. After stealing the show in the recently held Golden Globes 2020 Awards ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix won the hearts of masses with his winning speech at the recent Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The actor also revealed his inspiration on the show. Here are the details.

Joaquin Phoenix considers his mother as an inspiration

The recently held Critics Choice Awards 2020 witnessed the who’s who of the glamour and entertainment industry in presence, donning their best attires. From Laura Dern to Brad Pitt, many celebrities took home their winning trophies for their outstanding contributions to the film industry in 2019. Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for the Best Actor for his performance in Joker. While delivering his winning speech, the actor revealed that his mother, Heart Phoenix is his inspiration. Expressing his gratitude towards Heart Phoenix, the actor added that his mother never gave up on him even when self-pity left him astray. The actor also thanked Heart Phoenix for motivating him to defeat odds and supporting him relentlessly.

Fans react:

The absolute best acting in the history of cinema, IMO. There’s never been anything like it. Well earned. — 🆘 In Search of a Lost Chord (@WertherGreene) January 13, 2020

