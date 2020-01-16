The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Wendy Williams' Comment On Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft Lip' Sparks Outrage

Hollywood News

American television host Wendy Williams was criticised for mocking Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip on her television show The Wendy Williams Show.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wendy Williams

American television host Wendy Williams was criticised for mocking Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft lip'. According to reports, Wendy started speaking about the Ladder 49 actor during one of the segments on her TV programme The Wendy Williams Show. She was initially talking about Phoenix's eyes before commenting on the scar present above his left lip, which she said was more prominent when he is without a beard.

According to reports, Wendy Williams went on to say that it looked like Phoenix had a hairline fracture before asking what a cleft palate meant and appeared to have mockingly recreated Phoenix's 'cleft lip'. Addressing the audience on her show, Williams continued to keep her finger hooked under the lip and said that she found Joaquin Phoenix's unique feature quite attractive.

Williams' comments anger people 

Joaquin Phoenix was born with a cleft lip and has never gone under the knife to remove the scar. According to reports, the actor has the mildest form of a cleft palate i.e. micro cleft. Wendy Williams' comments did not down well the one of the ambassador's of Cleft Lip and Palate Association. The comments also prompted a parent to comment on the television presenter's actions.

 

Read: Todd Phillips Thrilled For Receiving 11 Nods For 'Joker'; Thanks Joaquin Phoenix And Peers

Read: Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger & Others; List Of Winners

Read: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda's Protest Against Climate Change At Washington DC

Read: Joaquin Phoenix Plans To Wear The Same Suit For Every Award Function; Here's Why

The backlash prompted Wendy Williams to apologise to Blue Bomber's linebacker Adam Bighill in relation to the comments made on The Wendy Williams Show that appeared to mock people with a cleft lip.

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NGO PARI WRITES TO SMRITI IRANI
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT