Johnny Depp's 'cruel Words' About His Mother At Her Funeral Revealed, Read Details

Johnny Depp’s personal life is currently under the scanners as his trials are being held in London’s High Court for claims that he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp has denied all allegations against the same. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, then, in his last trial on July 7, 2020, the actor gave some insights into his relationship with his late mother, Betty Sue Palmer.

Johnny Depp’s last words to his mother at her funeral

In a previous interview with a magazine in 2018, Johnny Depp had spoken about his troubled relationship with his mother, Betty Sue Palmer. His mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and then passed away in 2016. At her funeral, Johnny Depp said that his mother was probably the “meanest human being” he has ever met in his life.

Johnny Depp was raised alone by his mother, Betty Sue Palmer as his father was absent for a large part of his life. In a previous interview after she passed away, Johnny Depp described her as “mean” but “funny”. He had revealed previously that his mother would give him “irrational beatings” and would also throw things at him during his growing years. In an interview with a magazine in 2018, Johnny Depp revealed that sometimes it would be an ashtray or a phone that would be thrown at him by his mother. However, he revealed that he alluded that it was her childhood that made her into the way she was.

In the same interview, Johnny Depp mentioned how there was no stability in his household during his growing years. He revealed that his family moved numerous times in Kentucky and Florida. Johnny Depp further added that his mother would work double shifts to survive the family. He revealed that he would rub her feet as she counted the money she earned.

Talking further about his house, Johnny Depp named his house to be a “ghost house”. He added that it was this situation that shaped him into a more “nurturing person” that he is. Johnny Depp revealed that from his first pay, he bought his mother a house as a thank you gift.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are currently fighting a legal battle against physical abuse charges by the latter on Depp. The couple tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony. A year later in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

