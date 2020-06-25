New Species Of Velvet Spider Named After Joaquin Phoenix Over His Portrayal In 'Joker'

A new species of spider has been discovered and it has been named after the Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix. The spider was given its name based on the portrayal of Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 film Joker. The spider is said to be a new species of velvet spider and it was discovered in Iran. The spider has been given that particular name due to the fact that its abdominal patter resembles the face paint worn by Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker film, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix Was Offered The Role Of The Batman Before Joker?

Joaquin Phoenix gets a new species of velvet spider named after him

Also Read | John Cena Photoshops Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Face On Former Women's Champion Beth Phoenix

The spider has officially been named as Loureedia Phoenixi, taken from the name Joaquin Phoenix. The spider has black thin hair on majority portions of its body and has a bright red line down its back with white spots at each tip, according to a news portal. A majority portion of velvet spiders has been spotted mainly in Morocco and Spain along with some parts in Israel. The newly discovered species is the first to have been discovered outside the Mediterranean area. Scientists believe that most spiders are mostly found in Eurasia and parts of Africa.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix And 'Her' Co-star Rooney Mara Expecting First Child Together?

A typical velvet spider has a glossy and thick back which is why it is termed as a velvet spider. The webs of these spiders are usually cluttered in nature and are filled with debris and sand. The velvet spider in this aspect may not be harmful to humans as it is termed to be non-venomous for humans. However, the spider does contain some amount of venom which is sufficient enough for killing small insects, according to the portal.

A scientist spoke to the news portal and explained that velvet spiders are smaller in size and therefore somehow become more colourful. The scientist further added that they have discovered two such spiders as of now and have named them both after Joaquin Phoenix. The scientist did so as a way to praise Joaquin Phoenix for his animal rights movement and also for his amazing portrayal of the Joker in the 2019 film. They also admitted that the abdominal pattern of the spiders bears a striking resemblance to Joaquin Phoenix’s face paint that recreated the iconic Joker look.

Also Read | Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix & Others Caution World Leaders About COVID-19 Aftermath

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.