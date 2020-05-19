Game Of Thrones' Melisandre Addresses Season Finale Criticism, Calls Fans ‘ungrateful’

Game Of Thrones star Carice van Houten has been a trending topic since she spoke about the delicate topic of the Game Of Thrones finale. She is popular for playing the role of Red Woman Melisandre, a character that has been a part of seven seasons of the epic HBO fantasy show Game Of Thrones. Carice van Houten believes that all the criticism of the series finale is certainly a "sign of how good the show was". She spoke to an entertainment portal about the show's ending and her opinion on how the fans received it.

Melisandre from Game Of Thrones thinks that some people were so disappointed because everything before that was so good, which she feels is a bit "ungrateful". She understands the fans and says that they are going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how they anticipated. Read more to know what else Melisandre from Game Of Thrones has to say about her show.

Melisandre from Game Of Thrones speaks about the finale

Carice Van Houten also expressed that she liked the finale and the choice that made Isaac Hempstead Wright's Bran Stark the chosen leader to rule the Westeros. She said that she loved the ending because of its randomness in the choice of king. She then gave the example of the first season where the guy who actually was king (Robert Baratheon) didn't want to be king. So, according to her, the viewers already got a lesson in the beginning: 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?' She also revealed her thoughts about the fan petition that urged HBO to make a new final season of Game Of Thrones along with new writers replacing the last showrunners, David Benioff and Dan B Weiss.

In the context of fan reactions and the shocking petition that has been started the fans, Carice feels that people sometimes take it too far and get too personal. She just feels that the people are being really emotional about this show and their hate comments have certainly changed her mind. She says, "That’s beyond fandom. That's extremism". According to her, the writers are probably cool enough to deal with that, but they are still human beings. Carice further tried to defend her show writers by saying that they were just trying to make a good product.

