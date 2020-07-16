'Avengers' Director Joss Whedon Branded ‘egomaniac’ By His Old Collaborators

Justice League star Ryan Fisher had recently called Avengers director Joss Whedon’s behaviour “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” on the sets of the film. Now, the filmmaker has been called as “egomaniac” by stunt coordinator and stunt double on his 90s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Read to know more.

Joss Whedon called an egomaniac

Jeff Pruitt and Sophia Crawford worked with Joss Whedon as a stunt coordinator and stunt double on Buff the Vampire Slayer series. In a recent interview with a news portal, Pruitt and Crawford alleged that show creator Whedon threatened them that no one would hire them again after a disagreement on set. The couple, who got engaged while working on the series and are now married. The duo reportedly alleged that The Avengers director told Crawford to break up with Pruitt if she wants to work on the show.

Stunt coordinator Jeff Pruitt said that he, Sophia Crawford and Joss Whedon had a “great relationship” but the filmmaker changed as the show took off. He stated that the filmmaker went from the “humble writer” who used to ask him on ways to shoot fight scenes, to become a “real egomaniac” who believed his own hype. Pruitt mentioned that maybe Whedon was always that way and he was simply “too naïve” to see it as he never showed that side to him before.

Jeff Pruitt and Sophia Crawford was set to leave the show after four seasons but was requested to stay. However, things did not turn out well after Joss Whedon’s meeting with Crawford. Pruitt mentioned that the filmmaker asked her return as the stunt double for Sarah Michelle Gellar, but had one request. He stated that Joss wanted Sophia to break up with Jeff first if she wants to be on the show. Pruitt said that she refused and left, and was “disgusted” by this.

Sophia Crawford added that she really loved Buffy, but Joss Whedon and Jeff Pruitt had a bit of a “falling out” on the show. She stated that it should and could have been resolved if they had just talked it over. The stunt double recalled that she was called into the office and was given an ultimatum. Crawford mentioned that the creator told her, “Come back to the show, but you need to leave Jeff or don’t come back”, which made her cry. She denied the offer saying that it was “horrible” and left the show.

Jeff Pruitt added that Joss Whedon told him and Sophia Crawford that “no one will ever hire” them after their dispute with him. He stated that the filmmaker will see to it you never work again in this town and noted that he is very careful about it. Pruitt mentioned that Whedon only “insinuates” that no one will ever hire you again if a person does not please him.

