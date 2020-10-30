Joss Whedon Denies Allegations Of Altering Digital Skin Colour Made By Ray Fisher

Joss Whedon and actor Ray Fisher have been in a legal feud ever since the latter claimed that he was mistreated on the sets of Justice League when the former was brought on-board to direct after Zack Snyder had to tragically step down from the director's chair. The feud began back in July when Ray Fisher, who played the character of Cyborg in the film came forward and accused Joss of having an abusive, unprofessional, and gross behaviour which was furthermore deemed by Fisher to be enabled by Geoff Johns who was the then president of DC entertainment. Now, the feud has grown stronger.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Ray Fisher opened up about the matter furthermore and went on to claim that Whedon went the extra mile to attempt to change his skin tone during the post-production of the film. The reason behind Joss ordering the change in complexion as claimed by Fisher was because Joss apparently did not like the colour of the skin tone. However, director Joss Whedon has now sent out a statement that denies these claims made by Fisher.

Ray Fisher Vs Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon recently sent out an official statement to Entertainment Weekly addressing Fisher as an 'individual'. He wrote that the 'individual' who claimed that his skin tone was altered had himself acknowledged that it was something he heard from someone else and accepted it as the absolute truth. However, according to Whedon, some simple research would help Fisher to know that the claim made was false. Joss expressed that the final edit of the film was an outcome of a number of people working on the film, including editor, VFX, composer, and more people including a senior colourist which sets the final tone, colours and the mood of the film.

According to Whedon, this process was furthermore complicated as Zack Snyder had shot his version of the movie on film, whereas, Joss decided to shoot it on digital cameras. Joss Whedon's statement undeniably agrees that a change in the final skin tone of Ray Fisher in the movie was altered, however, the reason behind the same was not fueled by a racist ideology. Warner Bros. has not come forward and addressed these claims made by Fisher yet.

