What Time Does The Babysitters Club Release On Netflix? See More Details

Netflix is all set to reboot the well-known writer Ann M. Martin's novel series titled The Babysitters Club into a digital form through the Netflix series. The book series was adapted into a TV series back in 1990, and a film version in the year 1995. This time, Netflix is aiming to give the iconic novel series into a modern adaptation.

Anyone from the 1990s would remember the iconic novel series where a group of girlfriends start a babysitting business. In the Netflix series, one can see the Clueless fame actor Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein playing the role of parents in the Netflix series. Read on to know when the endearing teen story actually releases on Netflix.

What is The Babysitters Club release time on Netflix?

The Babysitters Club's Season 1 is all set to air on July 3rd. Like all other Netflix shows, series, and films, The Babysitters Club's release time is 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For audiences in India, the show will be out at 12:30 PM IST.

Netflix The Babysitters club cast

The main fictional characters of the book include names like Kristin "Kristy" Amanda Thomas, Claudia Lynn Kishi, Mary Anne Spier, Anastasia "Stacey" Elizabeth McGill, Dawn Read Schafer, Mallory Pike, Jessica "Jessi" Davis Ramsey, Abigail "Abby" Stevenson, Logan Bruno, and Shannon Louisa Kilbourne.

The Netflix series include the cast of Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, Marc Evan Jackson, Aya Furukawa, and Jessica Elaina Eason. These actors will fill the shoes of the iconic babysitter's club founders and team.

The Babysitters club plot

The Babysitters Club series is believed to be a retro twist to the fictional book series. One can see in the teaser and trailer that Netflix has surely kept the original names intact. However, the time of the story seems to be set up in a different decade because one can see that the trailer showcases the girls using the landline phone as their sole purpose of contact for their business. The girls are shown to rely on flyers and word of mouth to market their Babysitting business. The main charm of the series is its retro charm that connects the viewers to a deeper level and showcases the naive and innocent dreams of teens. Take a ride back to the 1990s and see how the small group of girls stepped up to start something big with just a small idea.

Image courtesy: Netflix Futures YouTube

Promo Image courtesy: Netflix Futures YouTube

