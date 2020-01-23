Jude Law's Best Performances From 'Sherlock Holmes' To 'The Young Pope'

David Jude Heyworth Law, also known as Jude Law is a celebrated British actor. He is a very versatile actor who has received multiple award nominations including for two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. He has starred in films like Sherlock Holmes, Gattaca, The Talented Mr Ripley, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, etc. Here are some of his best performances.

Sherlock Holmes

Jude Law was featured in both the Sherlock Holmes movies that came out in 2009 and 2011 respectively. He played the role of Dr John Watson the famous partner/assistant of the genius detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Robert Downey Jr. Both the instalments were helmed by the ace director Guy Ritchie and are considered to be one of Jude Law's best performances yet.

The Young Pope

The Young Pope is a drama TV series created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino that was first aired in 2016. The series revolves around Lenny Belardo, played by Jude Law, a young man who becomes the Pope and head of the Catholic Church when nobody else could make it. The young pope went on to mend the rules, regulations, traditions, and practices of the Vatican to suit his own needs. The TV series also casts Silvio Orlando and Diana Keaton amongst others in pivotal roles.

Enemy at the Gates

Enemy At The Gates is a renowned war film written and directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud and revolves around the Battle of Stalingrad in the winter during World War II. Jude Law plays the role of a Russian sniper Vasily Zaytsev, a hero of the soviet union who kills Nazi soldiers. The story unfolds when Erwin Konig played by Ed Harris is appointed to eliminate him.

Gattaca

Gattaca is a 1997 drama fantasy film directed by Andrew Niccol. The film revolves around the story of Vincent, played by Ethan Hawke, who is, unfortunately, genetically inferior to other humans but aspires to travel in space. Vincent assumes the identity of a paraplegic, Jerome Eugene Morrow portrayed by Jude Law. The film also starred Uma Thurman, Gore Vidal and Alan Arkin in pivotal roles.

