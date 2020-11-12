Julianne Hough On Balancing Life Post "high-profile" Relationship End With Ryan Seacrest

Julianne Hough is a well-known dancer, actor, singer and songwriter. She was married to National Hockey League (NHL) player Brooks Laich but has filed for divorce after around three years of marriage. Now, Hough has opened up about a relationship that left her feeling lost.

Julianne Hough refers to feeling “lost” after a “high-profile” relationship

In a recent conversation with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky on Instagram Live, Julianne Hough talked about how living the high life with an ex, speculated to be Ryan Seacrest, shaped what she desired out of life and a career. She said that it was 2013 and she had just gotten out of a relationship that was “very high profile” for her. The artist mentioned that during her relation, she was on private planes and yachts and living in a very well-off house and her life was pretty different from where she grew up.

Hough shared that she did not feel like she had earned the luxuries she was enjoying. She stated that she had just gotten out of that relationship because she wanted to create that for herself because she kind of felt like she did not deserve it. Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest broke up in 2013 after dating for around two years. At the time, reports revealed that their work schedules were one of the reasons why they decided to split.

The Footloose star disclosed to Valeria Lipovetsky that following her breakup she initially struggled with not having many friends of her own age, as her ex was 15 years senior. Julianne Hough asserted that she eventually “met some girlfriends” and went to Coachella with them. She said that she did some certain things that she is “not proud of,” but she was like, ‘Get it girl!’ at that moment.

Hough explained how the experience ultimately taught her to find balance. She admitted that during that year, it was kind of her wild year of abandon and freedom and she realized that the pendulum swing went from one side to the extreme. The Rock of Ages star mentioned that she thought there is got to be something in the middle where she can find fulfilment without having to be so dynamic and extreme. This closed the chapter of Ryan Seacrest in her life.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich started dating in 2014. They got engaged in 2015 and married two years later. The couple separated in 2020 but later attempted a reconciliation. In November 2020, Hough filed for divorce. She has described herself as “not straight,” and has a close friendship with Nina Dobrev.

