Julianne Hough Ends Rumours Of Marital Clashes With Brooks Laich, Files For Divorce

American artist Julianne Hough recently shocked everybody as she filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship has been a topsy-turvy ride as per media reports as they were in the news earlier for having some strife in their married life, followed by an announcement of their separation. Read to know why did Julianne and Brooks break up.

Julianne Hough’s divorce

According to a report by TMZ, Julianne Hough filed for divorce at a court in Los Angeles on November 2, 2020. Earlier, Julianne Hough and Brooks' relationship was going through some strife. They also announced their separation in May this year but in a period of time, the report was stated that they were working on their relationship. It was also stated that as they haven't been in love with each other for some time, their relationship has been strained.

According to an article by Tyler Paper, when the couple got separated in May, a source revealed that in the last two years, those closest to Julianne and Brooks watched as they grew apart. The source also added that Julianne was going through a period of self-discovery and change which Brooks did not plan for. The source claimed that he loved his life and wanted nothing more than to build a family together but Julianne was not ready. The source also added that Brooks is not ready to date yet and is trying to get used to his single life.

There have been a lot of speculations around the break up of Julianne and Brooks. According to a report by ETonline, the couple was experiencing issues in their marriage long before they announced their break up. According to the report, the couple had not been happy together for a long time but needed to come to terms with the fact that their marriage was over.

