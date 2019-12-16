Jumanji: The Next Level Actor Jack Black Feels 'it's Scary To Jump Into A Different Role'

Hollywood actor Jack Black is currently enjoying the positive response from the audience for his latest release Jumanji: The Next Level as it has managed to collect $152.5 million, according to the reports. Recently, Jack had a chat with a leading news agency. In the interview, he talked about the risks, opportunities, and his co-stars in the film. Reportedly, the 50-year-old actor feels taking risks helped him grow in his career.

READ | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Packs Solid Punch At Box Office | Check Weekend Collection

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Star Jack Black Clarifies Speculations Around His Early Retirement

In the interview, he mentioned that he considered taking a chance on risky opportunities as his strength. While talking about the same he said that sometimes it felt scary to jump into a different role or different thing. But he is proud of it as he has always learned and grown from those opportunities.

Further in the conversation, he started praising his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Karen Gillan and Awkwafina. Reportedly, on a lighter note, he added that both of his co-stars have taught him a lot about patience. Later on a serious pitch, he said that they were the best and that he loves them a lot.

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Post-credits Scene Teases A New Concept For Jumanji 3

Reportedly, the Jake Kasdan directorial has garnered an immense amount of positive response from the critics and the audience. The film, which is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released on December 13, 2019, and is continuing the story from the previous part with a modern twist. The lead characters of the film are essayed by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The action-comedy also stars Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Leaves Viewers On A Hilarious Thrill Ride? Here's What Fans Think

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.