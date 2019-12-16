The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jumanji: The Next Level Actor Jack Black Feels 'it's Scary To Jump Into A Different Role'

Hollywood News

Jumanji: The Next Level actor Jack Black recently talked about risks, challenges and opportunities, in a media interaction. Read on to know about his interview.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
jumanji: the next level

Hollywood actor Jack Black is currently enjoying the positive response from the audience for his latest release Jumanji: The Next Level as it has managed to collect $152.5 million, according to the reports. Recently, Jack had a chat with a leading news agency. In the interview, he talked about the risks, opportunities, and his co-stars in the film. Reportedly, the 50-year-old actor feels taking risks helped him grow in his career. 

READ | 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Packs Solid Punch At Box Office | Check Weekend Collection

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Star Jack Black Clarifies Speculations Around His Early Retirement

In the interview, he mentioned that he considered taking a chance on risky opportunities as his strength. While talking about the same he said that sometimes it felt scary to jump into a different role or different thing. But he is proud of it as he has always learned and grown from those opportunities. 

Further in the conversation, he started praising his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Karen Gillan and Awkwafina. Reportedly, on a lighter note, he added that both of his co-stars have taught him a lot about patience. Later on a serious pitch, he said that they were the best and that he loves them a lot. 

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Post-credits Scene Teases A New Concept For Jumanji 3

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on

Reportedly, the Jake Kasdan directorial has garnered an immense amount of positive response from the critics and the audience. The film, which is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released on December 13, 2019, and is continuing the story from the previous part with a modern twist. The lead characters of the film are essayed by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The action-comedy also stars Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.

READ | Jumanji: The Next Level Leaves Viewers On A Hilarious Thrill Ride? Here's What Fans Think

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES