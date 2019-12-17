'Jumanji: The Next Level' Takes A Dip At Box Office After An Impressive Opening Weekend

Jumanji: The Next Level is a fantasy adventure comedy film. It is a follow up to 2017 released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and overall the fourth instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman, reprising their roles from the previous film, alongside newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. Check out its four days box office collection.

Four days’ collection (India)

Day wise

Friday - ₹5.05 crore

Saturday - ₹8.35 crore

Sunday - ₹10.10 crore

Monday - ₹3.01 crore

Total collection - ₹27.66 crore

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel witnesses slightly higher than expected decline on Day 4 [40.40%] vis-à-vis Day 1... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr, Mon 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 27.66 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

The movie clashed with two Bollywood films, Mardaani 2 and The Body. But after receiving mostly positive reviews and the star power, it has been performing better than them. However, the film took a more than expected dip on its first Monday. Jumanji: The Next Level has emerged as the highest-grossing film of this weekend at the domestic market. It has reportedly collected $60.1 million. The movie broke, Frozen 2’s number one spot, which it was on for consecutive three weeks. Frozen 2 however, has reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jumanji: The Next Level

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, his friends Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there are more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

