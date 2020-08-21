'Mar Mitenge 2' Cast: Check Out All The Details About The Lead Actors

Mar Mitenge 2 is a 2013 Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu action film Ramayya Vasthavayya. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie features N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Shruti Haasan and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Nandu, a happy-go-lucky boy who falls in love with Akarsha. Things take a turn for the worse when he accompanies Akarsha for her sister’s wedding. It is unveiled that Nandu is on a quest to avenge his ex-fiance’s death. Here’s taking a closer look at the character details of the film.

'Mar Mitenge 2' cast:

N.T. Rama Rao Jr aka JR NTR as Nadu & Ramu

Mar Mitenge 2 cast features JR NTR as Nandu, a jovial college student who falls in love with Akarsha. He blackmails his neighbour Asha Jyothi to get Akarsha’s address. Later he accompanies his lady love to her sister’s wedding. It is then revealed that his real name is Ramu and he is seeking revenge for his ex-fiance’s death

Samantha Akkineni as Akarsha

Akarsha upon receiving tremendous attention from Nandu initially gets irritated by him. However, later develops feelings for him. But she is left shocked after discovering that Nandu has murdered her father. While being kidnapped by Nandu, she also finds out his heart-wrenching past.

Shruti Haasan as Amullu

Shruti Haasan is essaying the role of Amullu in Mar Mitenge 2. She is Nandu’s ex-fiance who is brutally murdered by Akarsha’s father’s goons. Her death makes Nandu change his village & name. Along with it, he also sets out on a mission to provide justice to her.

P Ravi Shankar as Bhikshapathi

Mar Mitenge 2 cast features, P Ravi Shankar, as Bikshapathi who is the main antagonist in the film. Ramu and his brothers killed Akarsha’s father to lure Bhikshapathi out of hiding. In order to seek revenge, he asks Hamsa to invite him to youth fest as chief guest. Bhikshapathi lusts at her and accepts to attend.

Mukesh Rishi as Mosallapadu Nagabhushanam

Mukesh Rishi is essaying the role of Mosallapadu Nagabhushanam, he is Akarsha’s father. A cruel man who took part in the murder of Amullu.

