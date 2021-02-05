Jurassic World Actor Sam Neill Admits Being "lost" Watching His 'Thor: Ragnarok' Cameo

Thor: Ragnarok is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has veteran actor Sam Neill in a cameo appearance as a person who plays Odin in a stage performance in Asgard, along with Matt Damon as Loki actor, and Luke Hemsworth as Thor actor. Now, he talked about the scene and admitted that he was in dark about what was it about.

Sam Neill admits he was lost while watching his Thor: Ragnarok cameo

In a recent interview with Collider, Sam Neill was asked if he, along with Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, were Asgardians actors or just their actual self-being kidnapped by Loki. The Jurassic World actor seemed to be in dark about it himself. He said that when he went to watch Thor: Ragnarok with some of his friends, he was confused about his cameo.

The actor admitted that he is not really entirely “nerdishly” into the Marvel franchise. Neill asserted that he was “completely baffled” by so many things in the film. He noted that his friends knew a bit more about the MCU than him. So, he was like, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on at the moment? Is that Hopkins or was that Loki?’ They were explaining it to him but asked Sam Neill that he is the one in the film, so why do they have to explain it to him. The actor replied that it is because he is a bit lost and admitted being “truly lost” while watching the film. He said that he shouldn’t have confessed to that and should really know what was going on. Neil asserted that it was strange – it looked like Anthony Hopkins, but it was not.

The scene in Thor: Ragnarok had Tom Hiddleston aka Loki posing as Odin. He sets up a play in Asgard, with people depicting how Loki sacrificed himself for the well-being of his people, which was a lie. When Chris Hemsworth as Thor arrives in Asgard and sees a big statue of his half brother, he understands Loki's mischief. Threatening to attach him with Mjolnir, Thor reveals to the people that it was indeed Loki who was just using his trick of shapeshifting to be Odin and rule Asgard.

