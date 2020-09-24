'Jurassic World: Dominion' Director Warns Fans Not To Underestimate The Ensemble Cast

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow warned fans of the film not to underestimate the trio cast. The film is the latest instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise. Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, the film features Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

According to The List, Colin felt that people were underestimating the return of the trio from the original movie as Dr Ellie Sattler, Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ian Malcolm. It was reported that Colin insisted, the trio who played major characters in Steven Spielberg’s original 1994 movie, was not brought back to the franchise just to please the fans. However, they played a major part in the plot.

While speaking to SYFY WIRE, Colin said that he thought people were underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in the movie. He added that it was the ensemble and element, the ability to take these beloved characters from 30 years and understand how they interact with each other in a world we’ve never seen before and have not witnessed till now. He concluded by saying that it was very exciting for him and that he’s having the time of his life.

According to the report, little was known about the plot of the film. The film marks the end of the new Jurassic World trilogy. It was also reported that Colin teased his fans by informing them that it is the daring dinosaur finale, he was desperate to make. Colin explained that he was waiting to make this movie from the beginning. He added that the past two movies were building to this one. He concluded by saying that it was part of a longer story and part of a design.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' cast

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong. Some of the actors are returning to their characters from the previous films. It was reported that Sam revealed that he, Laura, Jeff will play a major part in the film.

