GV Prakash Followed By Justin Bieber On Twitter After His Single High And Dry

Indian actor and music composer GV Prakash has been in the limelight for quite some time now. The reason behind it his latest single, High and Dry. The Indian music composer is surely getting international recognition as recently, Justin Bieber has followed him on Twitter. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Justin Bieber follows GV Prakash on Twitter

Justin Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most popular music artists in the world. He boasts of a massive 112.5 million followers on his Twitter account. After the release of GV Prakash’s international song High and Dry, renowned singer Justin Bieber has followed him on Twitter. AR Rahman and Dhanush had taken to their social media handles to launch GV Prakash’s latest track. GV Prakash has become the first Tamil composer in Justin Bieber’s long list of Twitter followers.

Image Credits: Justin Bieber's Twitter

After the release of his track, the song was trending on music platforms all over the world. The song was topping the charts globally with the likes of Cardi B and Justin Bieber’s songs. GV Prakash had shared the news with his fans through his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, GV Prakash had mentioned, “Super happy to be in the top playlists along with my favourites @justinbieber @iamcardib” Justin Bieber seems to have come across the High and Dry song by GV Prakash and hence followed him on Twitter. Here is a look at GV Prakash’s Twitter.

Super happy to be in the top playlists along with my favorites @justinbieber @iamcardib ðŸ‘‰ here is the Spotify link for #HighandDry https://t.co/3TFt499drr pic.twitter.com/PzcjUJGOnh — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 19, 2020

GV Prakash's High and Dry

For his single, GV Prakash has collaborated with Julia Gartha. The lyrical video of GV Prakash’s song has more than 280 thousand views on Youtube. The song dropped on September 17, 2020, and is still trending on various music platforms. Here is a look at GV Prakash’s song High and Dry.

The year seems to be going quite well for GV Prakash who is also an actor as he is all set to make his Hollywood debut. According to a report by India Today, GV Prakash will be making his debut in Hollywood with the movie Trap City. The movie helmed by Ricky Burchell is about the journey of a drug peddler who becomes a successful rapper. Apart from him, Tamil actor Napolean will also be seen in a key role in the movie.

Promo Image Credits: GV Prakash and Justin Bieber Instagram

