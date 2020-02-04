Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Episode Reveals His Drug & Anxiety Issues

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his addiction problems with marijuana, lean (a liquid opioid), and pills during his late 20s in a YouTube documentary episode. The Canadian singer has gone sober that has effected him with some side effects like anxiety, chronic mono, and Lyme disease, all of which can cause lethargy, anxiety, and heart palpitations.

He opened up about these problems during the 15-minute episode on YouTube’s documentary series called Seasons. Read more about Justin Beiber's drug and anxiety issues.

Justin Bieber's drug problem

Justin Bieber spoke about the techniques he used to deal with his drug abuse problems. The Canadian singer said that he uses a hyperbaric chamber to get some sleep which helps with anxiety. He also revealed that he has been getting NAD+ infusions administered through an IV — a common, though unproven treatment for people battling substance abuse.

The singer said that he keeps the hyperbaric chambers strategically around his house and in his studio as a large part of his anxiety management process. It was a sudden shock for the world to know that Justin is suffering from Lyme disease.

Justin Bieber's Lyme disease

A number of fans and celebrities took to their social media to pass on their best wishes to Justin. Similarly, Gigi Hadid took to her social media to wish Justin the 'fastest possible recovery' from Lyme disease after his wife Hailey Baldwin thanked her family on social media for support.

Justin Bieber also took to his social media to share the news of his disease with the fans that have supported him through tough times.

