Justin Bieber Pranks 'FRIENDS' Fans, Turns Into A Tour Guide On The Set

Popstar Justin Bieber is known to be quite a prankster in the industry. The singer never shies away from pranking his fans or other celebrities in the industry alike. Bieber recently went undercover as a tour guide on the set of the popular sitcom FRIENDS in California.

Justin Bieber turns tour guide on the FRIENDS set, pranks the TV show fans

Some of the TV show fans failed to recognise him on the FRIENDS set. They did not even suspect a thing as he wore a pair of glasses and put on comical facial hair. At one point, Justin Bieber even called himself a 'Joey Guy' and imitated one of Matt Le Blanc's character Joey's catchphrases, "How you doin?".

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Prank On David Beckham Goes Hilariously Wrong, Watch Video

According to a popular news portal, as the Yummy singer posed for a picture with a couple on the FRIENDS set, he confessed that he is Justin Bieber and that he is just messing with them. His confession of it being a set up left the fans in shock. The singer even sang the iconic Phoebe Buffay song Smelly Cat that Lisa Kudrow's character often sang on the show.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Recounts First Meet With Hailey Baldwin, Jokes About His 'arrange Marriage'

This video of this prank that Justin Bieber pulled on the FRIENDS set was aired on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on a recent episode when Justin was the celebrity guest. The first couple from the video was invited to be in the audience on the show. Demi Lovato then informed Justin that the first couple from the FRIENDS set who had no idea he was sitting right there in the audience.

He also got to demonstrate more of his prankster side earlier on the show when David Beckham was the guest. The football legend talked about how his kids love Justin Bieber so much that they wanted to name their baby sister, Justine. When Beckham was talking about all this, Bieber jumped out of a box to scare him but failed miserably.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

ALSO READ | Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.