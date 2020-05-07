Justin Bieber Was Influenced By These Artists; See Full List

Justin Bieber's songs have often received widespread popularity. His fans have always been very supportive of him and he has inspired several young artists. Bieber has also often spoken about the artists that influenced him. These include several artists from the 60s, 70s and 80s, from a wide variety of genres. With all that said now, here are great artists that influenced Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber was influenced by these artists

Chris Brown

The above pictures definitely explain Justin's close bond with singer Chris Brown. Justin grew up listening to singers like Chris Brown and dreamed of becoming a star. Other than Chris, Justin was also influenced by Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, Tupac, and Usher.

Michael Jackson

Justin Bieber was also greatly influenced by the late singer Michael Jackson. He has heard many of his tracks and also finds many of them extremely special and close to his heart. The young singer has, on many instances, spoke about his love and admiration for Jackson's music.

The Beatles

Justin Bieber was also greatly influenced by the iconic rock band, The Beatles. The singer, on many occasions, has expressed his love for their songs. Justin has also mentioned the same on his social media handles.

