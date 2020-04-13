Justin Bieber's Quirky Posts On IG That His Fans Cannot Miss | Check Out

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to influence the western music industry, Justin Bieber has delivered a wide range of successful songs throughout his illustrious career. Justin Bieber who is best known for songs like Baby and Sorry loves to post quirky and aesthetic pictures. These pictures have no particular pattern to it, however, they certainly make Justin Bieber's Instagram feed look more quirky.

Flaunting tattoos

Justin Bieber evidently has a lot of tattoos on his body. The actor is often seen flaunting them on camera. In this picture too, Justin Bieber posted a picture of his upper bare body flaunting his tattoos. He also captioned the picture saying he is blessed to have art on his body.

A chill day at home

Justin Bieber gave a glimpse of his living room in this picture. The frame looks quirky with all the setup of his living room and the way he had kept those toys on the couch. The actor's legs could be spotted giving a relaxed feel to the whole picture.

Sherman

Justin Bieber is often seen posting pictures of the soft toys from the drew house. In this picture, he is seen wearing a quirky pull-over with a character printed on his back that interestingly is the same character that is on one of the walls as seen in the picture.

Justin ZUKIE

Justin Bieber evidently respects art a lot in his life. This time he went on to post a drawing of a cute cartoon which he named in the picture 'zukie' calling it Justin Zukie.

New lids

Justin Bieber's love for quirky frames is quite evident from his pictures. In this picture, he captured a beautiful coffee cup with all aesthetic Christmas feels added to it. The singer called it 'new lids'.

