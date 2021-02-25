K Michelle's Butt Implants Deflate During Live Session; Makes Twitterati Go 'SMH'

Popular singer K Michelle took to her official Instagram handle on February 23 and had a live interaction with her fans and followers. However, during the course of the session, the singer landed in an embarrassing situation. In the live session video, K Michelle can be seen twerking and performing to the tunes of Cardi B’s Up, but her butt implants seem to have deflated. The singer was trying to cover up by trying to hold her sunken butt in place.

K Michelle butt implant deflates

In the video, K Michelle can be seen donning a tight black dress. During her interactive session, as she dances and shows off her moves by twerking. She suddenly stops after realising that her butt implant has deflated. However, the singer continues to show off some moves before ending the live session.

The live session video has now taken over the internet. Several fans took to their respective Twitter handles and even tried making memes on K Michelle butt burst. A user created a meme while sharing a GIF of a car trying to roll out. Another one wrote that the singer needs to ‘chill’ on the surgery. Have a look at a few other reactions.

K.Michelle gotta chill on the surgery — Crazy Tail Tim (@GiveN2TIMtation) February 24, 2021

K. Michelle seems to still have issues after her surgery 👀 🆆🅴🆄🅽🅱🅾🆃🅷🅴🆁🅴🅳| #kmichelle pic.twitter.com/hgg05UxlfE — ᗯEᑌᑎᗷOTᕼEᖇEᗪ (@weunbothered1) February 24, 2021

#kmichelle responds after a video of her dancing had people talking pic.twitter.com/1RStdsMCaW — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) February 24, 2021

After being trolled over this video, #KMichelle has decided to speak out to remind people that she is still recovering from her reconstructive surgery. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thoughts? 👇🏾 (Swipe left) @ New Orleans, Louisiana https://t.co/WFyhzHyDYq — whatsdaword (@yowhatsdaword) February 24, 2021

#kmichelle explained what you may have seen in the video of her dancing on live #gossiptwins https://t.co/n4lbiy4PkE — The Gossip Twins (@Thegossiptwins) February 24, 2021

K Michelle's surgery has been a talk of the town in the past. The singer never shied away from informing the world about her modifications. K Michelle said that she has got butt implants and silicone injections, due to her ‘insecurities'. She once explained that it was ‘a temporary bandage on several issues with her’ and that it felt ‘good’ at the moment, reported Insider.

However, the singer later documented the removal of her butt implants. According to People, K Michelle had undergone four surgeries in order to remove botched ‘black market’ silicone butt injections. For five long years, the injections did not pose any problems, but in 2017, she started experiencing fatigue, migraines, back and leg pain. The report stated that the silicone had spread down her legs, damaging her tissue.

Image Source: K Michelle's Instagram

