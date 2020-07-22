Kim Kardashian Wanted To Help Kanye West "for Weeks" Amid Questions On His Health: Reports

Kanye West’s mental health has been a talking point for weeks. Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly been trying to help her husband for some time now. West’s recent breakdown during his first presidential campaign speech in South Carolina and his bizarre rant on Twitter made headlines and had his fans concerned about his mental health.

Singer and rapper Kanye West surprised everybody when he announced that he will be running for President this year. Although his announcement received mixed reactions, it did not stop West from organising his first Presidential campaign event in South Carolina.

But things did not go as planned since Kanye West’s event speech turned into a rant filled with bizarre statements. During his speech, West also cried and screamed that at one point he “almost killed his daughter”. This publicly made comment reportedly did not go well with his wife Kim Kardashian and also led to many people questioning Kanye’s mental health.

According to a media portal’s report, Kanye West’s wife and reality star Kim Kardashian has been trying to help Kanye for weeks. The report also states that Kim K and her family are helpless since Kanye is not ready to receive support from anybody.

According to the report, Kanye West has been living in Cody, Wyoming, and has not gone back to LA to receive the help he needs. Furthermore, the Kardashian and Jenner family is also concerned about Kanye West’s health and are supporting Kim as she seeks medical attention for her husband Kanye.

Kanye West staying in Wyoming was confirmed by the rapper himself in a series of since-deleted tweets. In his tweets, Kanye West wrote that his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner have been trying to “lock him up”. He also wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday”.

Furthermore, in these tweets, he also claimed that the movie Get Out is based on him. In one of his tweets, Kanye wrote, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up”. He continued and tweeted, “If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll know why”. Kanye’s team is yet to comment on these tweets.

