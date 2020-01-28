The Debate
Kanye West Hosts Midnight Ceremony For Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Hollywood News

Kanye West was seen hosting a Midnight ceremony of the Basketball legend Kobe Bryant at Burbank California. Here are some pictures & videos from the ceremony

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
KANYE WEST

After the tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, most of the sports and entertainment community was seen sending their condolences. Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020. The reason for the crash is still being investigated.

The last rites for Kobe Bryant and Gianna took place on January 26, 2020, in Burbank, LA, California. The service was hosted by Kanye West and the America rapper found a heart-whelming way to honour the life of Kobe Bryant. 

Kanye West hosts a Midnight ceremony for Kobe Bryant

Kanye West hosted his famous Sunday service to honour the legendary Basketball player Kobe Bryant. The Midnight ceremony which happened at Burbank, California was after the Grammy Awards 2020 ended. In the ceremony saw the presence of stars such as Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, among other stars. Chance also rapped a verse from West’s song Ultralight Beam. Take a look at it here:

Chance gets emotional while giving a tribute to Kobe Bryant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kardashian Today (@kardashian.today) on

Kanye West also was seen singing in honour of Kobe Bryant. Look here

Charlie Puth also took to his twitter to share a video of the ceremony

Here is additional footage from the ceremony shared on Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eb M (@mzebby) on

(Image courtesy: Kanye West Twitter)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
