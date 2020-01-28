Kanye West Hosts Midnight Ceremony For Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

After the tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, most of the sports and entertainment community was seen sending their condolences. Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020. The reason for the crash is still being investigated.

The last rites for Kobe Bryant and Gianna took place on January 26, 2020, in Burbank, LA, California. The service was hosted by Kanye West and the America rapper found a heart-whelming way to honour the life of Kobe Bryant.

Kanye West hosts a Midnight ceremony for Kobe Bryant

Kanye West hosted his famous Sunday service to honour the legendary Basketball player Kobe Bryant. The Midnight ceremony which happened at Burbank, California was after the Grammy Awards 2020 ended. In the ceremony saw the presence of stars such as Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, among other stars. Chance also rapped a verse from West’s song Ultralight Beam. Take a look at it here:

Chance gets emotional while giving a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kanye West also was seen singing in honour of Kobe Bryant. Look here

Kanye singing about Kobe at #SundayService last night (1.26.20)💛🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nr7GCXB99B — Photos of Kimye Media 🐐👑 (@photosofkimye) January 27, 2020

Charlie Puth also took to his twitter to share a video of the ceremony

Here is additional footage from the ceremony shared on Instagram

(Image courtesy: Kanye West Twitter)

