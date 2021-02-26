Kim Kardashian Shares A Photo On Instagram, Wishes Fans 'good Morning'

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a 'sunny' picture. In the picture, she is seen standing under an umbrella while her hand is stretched up to hold it. She is wearing brown swimwear. She paired it with sunglasses and a delicate gold chain. In the caption, she wrote, "Good morning [sun emoticon]". Her comment section is filled with her fans wishing her a good morning and leaving a heart-eye emoticon. Check it out.

Earlier, she posed with her sister Kourtney while having a beach day. In the picture, Kim is seen wearing a brown bikini while Kourtney is sporting a leather black bikini with a cap. In the caption, Kim mentioned her relationship with her sister. She wrote, "It’s a thin line between love and hate JK JK". Check out the picture.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

While Kim Kardashian's divorce has been filed, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is spending time with her sister. As per Hollywood Life, while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a divorce, Kourtney has stepped in to support her sister through the difficult times. The siblings are currently in Los Angeles with North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint while Kanye is spending time in Wyoming Ranch.

Kim Kardashian's divorce papers have been filed by her at the Los Angeles Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on February 19, as per People Magazine. The couple is ending their seven years of marriage after getting married in the year 2014. They started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. Before Kanye, the reality star was married to music producer Damon Thomas and former NBA player Kris Humphries.

There have been rumours about Kanye West and makeup mogul Jeffree Star being involved. The latter also addressed the issue on his YouTube video, where he laughed it off. On the other hand, Kim who has been in touch with Jeffree because of her brand reacted to the rumour and said that she is "humiliated" by it. According to the People, the couple has been living separately for months with divorce being imminent.

