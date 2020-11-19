Kate Mara Reveals She Did 'Iron Man 2' Cameo With Hopes For Bigger Role In MCU

Actor Kate Mara appeared in a cameo in Iron Man 2 starring Robert Downey Jr. in the lead as Tony Stark. She played U.S. Marshal who summons Stark to the government hearing when he is along with his bodyguard and chauffeur, Happy Hogan, portrayed by Jon Favreau. Now Mara revealed that she said yes for the small role in hopes to be seen again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Kate Mara joined 'Iron Man 2' because of hint at bigger role

In a recent interview on Collider’s Ladies Night series, Kate Mara disclosed why she agreed to do a quick cameo in Iron Man 2. She said that she had a meeting with director Jon Favreau for the scene and they had said to her, ''It’s a very, very small part, but it’s with Robert Downey and Jon, and it’ll be really fun. And a lot of times they bring these characters back into bigger more substantial roles.'' The actor mentioned that it was not a promise, but it was “definitely something” that was hinted at to her.

Kate Mara revealed that it was the reason why she even took the meeting and because she thought, if there is a chance of it, then why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau. She thought that it would be great as she loves them both and they are amazing. The actor considered it to be a good experience. Mara asserted that it exactly what the role ended up being. She explained that it ended up being nothing more than just a cameo, but it really was fun for her. She disclosed that they were shooting until around four in the morning. She noted that it is a “weird cameo” that turned into really nothing. But she does not mind doing it.

Kate Mara's role in Iron Man 2 was even considered by many critics as a waste of a good actor as she was never seen again in the MCU. However, Mara went on to play another Marvel Comic character, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman in the 2015-released Fantastic Four. The movie was heavily criticised by the audiences and failed to match expectations at the box-office. Besides Marvel’s regular late Stan Lee, Iron Man 2 includes cameos of Christiane Amanpour, Bill O’Reilly, Adam Goldstein, Elon Musk, and Larry Ellison.

