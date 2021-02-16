Kathryn Newton Was Scared To Reveal To Her Dad About Being Cast In 'Ant Man And The Wasp'

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the upcoming film in Marvels Phase Four of the MCU. One of the biggest developments for the sequel was Blockers star Kordathryn Newton playing Cassie Lang in the upcoming sequel starring Paul Rudd as the titular hero Ant-Man. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cassie Lang hasn't yet told her father about being cast in the Ant-Man & The Wasp sequel because she doesn't want him to spoil the film for her fans. The casting revelation was made when MCU Producer Kevin Feige dished out Kathryn Lang's role as a different Cassie Lang in the upcoming sequel at the Disney's Investor Day presentation in December 2020.

Kathryn Newton recast as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania

Kathryn Newton said in an interview with ET that she has yet to tell her dad about her casting in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania as she doesn't want him to boast about her new casting to others. Newton's revelation raises the possibility of Cassie Lang having a bigger role in the upcoming film. In the Marvel comics, Cassie grows up to become Stature, a team member in the Young Avengers saga. As of right now, little is known about the upcoming Ant-Man movie, but the film will introduce Cassie Lang's induction into Stature. Kathryn has also teased this development in a post on her Instagram.

Ant-Man & The Wasp Cast details

The upcoming features an ensemble cast of Paul Rudd as Scott, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. While the plot of the film is under wraps, the protagonist and his team will fight against Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Major. The film is expected to release in 2022.

Kathryn Newton's movies

Kathryn is well known for starring in films like Bad Teacher (2011), supernatural horror film Paranormal Activity 4 (2012), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017) and Blockers (2019) which co-starred John Cena. Her most recent films include Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019) and Freaky (2020). She will next be seen in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) which is directed by Ian Samels co-starring Kyle Allen.

