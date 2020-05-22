Kiara Advani & Katrina Kaif Slay In Impeccable Red Sequin Gowns, See Pictures

Bollywood stars often surprise their fans with their impeccable sartorial choices. Be it traditional or western, style icons like Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani give millennials major fashion goals with their splendid fashion statements. Previously, both the divas were spotted in a similar red gown with sequin detail. Here’s taking a look at how both Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani styled their looks.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif who is often praised by fans for her trendy looks opted for a red sequin gown for one of her photoshoots. The full-sleeves gown donned by the diva features a cut detailing towards the back. The ball gown was paired with minimal accessories to keep her look simple yet elegant. Katrina Kaif completed her look with dramatic makeup featuring shades of red. Glitzy eye makeup and glossy lips added charm to her look, while her sleek hair was left open complete the look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, opted for a similar gown to attend one of B-town's happening parties. While Katrina Kaif’s gown features full sleeves, Kiara’s outfit was sleeveless. This backless gown of Kiara Advani also has a thigh-high slit. The Kabir Singh actor accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings. Prominent eye makeup and red bold lips rounded off her look. Sleek hair left open added to her elegant look.

What is next in store for Katrina Kaif & Kaira Advani?

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next star in Rohit Shetty’s action movie Sooryavanhi. The film is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Along with Katrina Kaif, the movie will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The story of the film revolves around the life of DCP Sooryavanshi who is the chief of the anti-terrorism squad. The theatrical release of the movie has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has a dozen interesting projects lying in her kitty. She will be next seen in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Further on, she will join hands with Sidharth Malhotra for the biographical war action movie Shershaah. Lastly, she will also be seen in Abir Senugupta’s coming-of-age comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani.

